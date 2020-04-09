City of Abilene reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 51

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, pushing the total number of positive cases to 51.

The city reports 837 tests have been conducted, with 114 test results still pending, and 672 negative results.

Ages of the people who have most recently tested positive include:

1 person aged 0-19

3 people aged 20-29

1 person aged 40-49

2 people aged 50-59

1 person aged 60-69

All eight new cases are currently self isolated.

One of the newly-infected cases recently traveled, one is believed to have been spread by local transmission, and two were in contact with a confirmed case.

The source of the other four new cases is still under investigation.

Additional information released Thursday afternoon by the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District shows that 3 people have already recovered from the deadly virus. The data also shows the age range of those infected and the transmission type, which currently suggests that most cases have been transmitted locally.

The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District reported the first COVID-19 related death for Taylor County on Saturday, April 4 at Hendrick Medical Center.

The City of Abilene will release new COVID-19 numbers daily.