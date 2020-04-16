City of Abilene reports 89 total cases of COVID-19, 9 from AbiMar Foods

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene reports a total of 89 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including nine employees of AbiMar Foods.

According to the city, the newest case that is not from AbiMar Foods is a female in her 30s who is currently in self isolation. They are still investigating how she contracted the virus.

The City of Abilene also says they will hold a news conference Monday to discuss the voluntary and temporary closing of AbiMar Foods, which closed its Abilene plant on Monday and began testing its employees.

On Thursday, the city says nine employees at the plant have tested positive, 80 have come back negative, and 356 tests are pending.

Not including tests from AbiMar, the City of Abilene reports 80 positive cases, 913 negative results, and 192 tests still pending.

Therefore, the total numbers for the city are 1,630 tests conducted, 89 total positive cases, 993 negative results, and 548 pending.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), at least one of the positive cases that has been confirmed in the Key City since testing began is from the Abilene State Supported Living Center.

When asked exactly how many cases are from the Abilene State Supported Living Center,the HHSC Chief Press Officer said, “We would need consent from all individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 to provide case count information for a specific facility. We received consent from one individual at Abilene SSLC and that’s why we’re able to confirm there is at least one case at the center.”

No further information about the patient was released.

The numbers not including tests from AbiMar, are broken down as follows: