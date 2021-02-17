City of Abilene says water service has been restored, boil notice remains in effect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene says water service has been restored after all three treatment plants have regained power.

City officials say the Hargesheimer Water Treatment Plant near Buffalo Gap regained power Tuesday night, as well as the City’s 3rd water treatment plant.

After all three water plants shutdown due to power outages Monday, the plant on the northeast side of town was brought back online overnight.

Abilene’s water service area is divided into three pressure plains, and as of right now, the first plane is fully pressurized, and the other two will be fully pressurized soon.

The first pressure plane is anything north of S 14th Street, the third pressure plane is south of Antilley Blvd, and the second pressure plane is located between these two.

As of right now, a lot of people in the second pressure plane are still experiencing complete water outages. All customers should have water by the end of the day.

A boil water notice remains in effect for all customers who receive their water through the city.

This means that water must be brought to a rolling boil for at least 2 minutes before using it for eating, drinking, teeth brushing, and any other activity that involves ingestion.

However, the water is fine to use untreated for showering, hand washing, and other non-consumption related activities.

The ban will likely be in effect through early next week.

As water comes online, pipes on both the residential and city sides of the distribution system are failing across Abilene.

Homeowners are asked to remain vigilant and keep their eyes on their pipes.

As of 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, the City had 6 main water line breaks and had received 30-40 calls from customers with affected pipes.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued the boil water notice in Abilene late Tuesday afternoon.