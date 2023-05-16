ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s newly elected city officials took their seats behind the city council desk Tuesday morning after being sworn in to their new roles. Their predecessors took seats in the audience to watch the new class of councilmembers.

The council chambers were full and the mood was upbeat as former Mayor Anthony Williams and councilmember Donna Albus sat amongst family and friends in the audience. Albus donned one of her many exuberant hats, to which she removed to reveal a sparkling tiara beneath it.

Place 1 Councilmember Shane Price, expressed his gratitude to Albus, “Thank you very much for your years of service to this city. Not just the six years on the council, but the many years since 1968 that you have brightened up this city.”

“The way that you’ve led, the way that you’ve poured into me when I was completely oblivious to what it meant to serve a community, will forever be impactful for me and my life, and I appreciate that,” Place 6 Councilmember Travis Craver addressed the outgoing mayor.

Abilene voters elected Weldon Hurt to be the city’s 37th Mayor, and Blaise Regan and Brian Yates for places 3 and 4 council, respectively.

They accepted the authority and responsibilities of the job during swearing in ceremonies in front of family, friends, and the Abilene community. With Mayor Hurt in the middle, the city council adjourned their very first meeting together, gave each other big hugs and smiled for pictures with their family and biggest supporters.

Friday, May 19 will be the council’s first event together as they tour the Double Tree Hotel in Downtown Abilene.