Abilene City Council to consider contracting with organization to manage its animal shelter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene will be hosting a City Council meeting on Thursday to discuss the resolution to contract with Best Friends Animal Society. They would provide direct oversight responsibilities and an interim Animal Services Director.

The City has been without an Animal Services Director for a few months since former Animal Services Director, Tammy Roberts, resigned unexpectedly in March.

Best Friends would contract with the City for interim Director services as well as working on increased adoptions and assistance with the hiring of the permanent Director of Animal Services.

According to the City Council’s Agenda, the funding for this contract will be in the Animal Services budget. The total cost being $112,100.

The contract will begin July 1, 2020, with an initial one-year term, with mutual renewal

agreement of one month at a time after the initial 12 month period.

According to the city, Best Friends Animal Society is a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters.

In May 2018, Best Friends provided an assessment of shelter operations at the Animal Shelter. The City and Best Friends have had an ongoing relationship since that time including a community

cat mentorship grant in support of the Animal Shelter.

You can find the proposed contract HERE.

The city council will meet Thursday at 5:30 at Council Chambers in City Hall