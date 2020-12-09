City of Abilene trying to collect more than $100k in parking tickets

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – Abilene Municipal Court is warning offenders with outstanding parking tickets to settle their payments by the next week or face embarrassing consequences.

More than $100,000 is owed to city coffers from unpaid parking ticket violations over a five-year period.

The Abilene Municipal Court has notified the affected individuals several times via mail and collection agency.

If the tickets have not been paid, payment plans have not been established, or established payment plans are delinquent by 5 p.m. Dec. 16, 2020, the City Manager’s office will publish the names in the newspaper and on social media to alert the offenders and the public about the unpaid fees.

This list will include anyone with more than $1000 in outstanding debt to the City of Abilene Municipal Court.

“Of the $100,000 overdue for payment, twelve individuals owe 63% of the fines,” said Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna. “So, please, if you are one of these individuals, reach out to the municipal court and rectify these violations as soon as possible.”