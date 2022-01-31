ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are preparing the roads for another hard winter freeze this week.

However, after Winter Storm Urie last year, both have learned how to better prepare themselves, the city, and its citizens for another multi-day freeze.

Almost one year ago, the February freeze left hundreds of thousands across Texas without power and water. But Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna said the city has taken precautionary measures to make sure flowing water is still in place.

“We’ve purchased portable carissa four stair heaters and also electric heaters with generators, so we can keep our chemical and water pumps heated and well above freezing condition,” Hanna said.

The City of Abilene has also keyed in on having enough shelter space available in case of extended power outages across Abilene.

Vincent Cantu with Emergency Management said most of the shelters in Abilene are open and have space and the needed supplies if someone needs a place to go.

The Abilene Fire Department was also caught off guard last year but has gotten ahead of the upcoming freeze by purchasing new heaters and generators for two of their stations.

“We have two stations that are without generators, so we have purchased portable generators and portable heaters, and additional supplies to maintain operations if the worst should happen and they should lose power,” fire chief Cande Flores said.

Police Chief Marcus Dudley said the Abilene Police Department is using its resources to direct the homeless to places that will keep them safe and warm during the hard freeze.

“We are having our homelessness coordinators make sure they are aware of what resources are available so that we can begin directing folks without shelter on how to best get to a safe and warm location,” Chief Dudley said.

Lastly, the City of Abilene is also sanding the major streets in town for those who have to travel when the roads get icy.

While the city handles the in-city streets, TxDOT has been brining the major corridors across Abilene for several days. Those include I-20, US-83/84, Highway 277 and 322.

They will also have crews ready to monitor, patrol and re-treat those roads as necessary, helping to remove the ice and snow accumulation.

TxDOT suggests if you have to go on the roads during the hard freeze, prepare yourself early. They said to leave in plenty of time, pack extra blankets and medication in case you get stranded, and be a defensive driver.

City manager Robert Hanna also said in communications with ERCOT, they do not expect to see power outages during the three or four-day freeze and don’t expect the weather to be as severe as last year.