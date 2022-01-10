City of Abilene, TxDOT to consider relocating road over Ft. Phantom dam

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are considering a proposal to replace the road that runs across the dam at Lake Fort Phantom Hill.

TxDOT first noticed stress along the road in 2020, seeing large cracks down the sides of the road and the guardrails bowing outward.

Engineers have blocked one lane on Farm to Market 1082 past Johnson Park, and city officials and TxDOT have worked diligently since to relocate the road off of the dam.

TxDOT determined the best course of action would be to rebuild a stretch of the roadway north of where it is now.

Tanya Brown, public information officer at TxDOT-Abilene, said the preliminary cost of the project is roughly $7 million, and could fluctuate as schematics change.

She said while there are no definitive blueprints right now, they will have one finalized for a public hearing during this Thursday’s Abilene City Council meeting at 8:30 a.m.

Brown said the hope is for the project to get underway in 2023, with the expectation that it should be completed in 2024.

Right now, City Manager Robert Hanna said that the City of Abilene will be responsible for a locked-in rate of roughly 33%, with funds coming from current water bond proceeds and water utility CIP funds.