City of Abilene urges immediate water conservation; ‘Please forego non-life sustaining uses’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) According to the City of Abilene’s updated CodeRED, water customers have 2 to 3 hours of treated water capacity remaining at current consumption levels.

“Immediate curtailment of consumption is needed. Do not use water unless you are using it to drink or cook.” said the City of Abilene.

“Please forego baths, showers, and other non-life sustaining uses. Use water only for drinking and cooking. The City of Abilene has contacted State emergency management and is working to provide water trucks for drinking purposes in the event water service cannot be restored. We are also working with AEP to restore power as soon as possible.”

The City of Abilene also provides water either directly or indirectly to various City and wholesale water distributors supplying the City’s of Merkel, Tye, Clyde, Baird, Tuscola, Hawley, Buffalo Gap, and the rural areas surrounding Abilene.

The City sent the following press release earlier in the day:

Due to electricity outages across the water system, the City of Abilene needs all customers to curtail non-essential water usage. Your efforts to conserve water will assist the City in ensuring continued water service. Failure to curtail usage will result in loss of water service. The City of Abilene also provides water either directly or indirectly to various City and wholesale water distributors supplying the City’s of Merkel, Tye, Clyde, Baird, Tuscola, Hawley, Buffalo Gap, and the rural areas surrounding Abilene. All direct or indirect customers of the City of Abilene are requested to conserve water as described above. Electricity outages have also forced the City to move its warming center from the Rose Park Senior Center to the Beltway Park Church north and southside campuses, located at 2850 Highway 351, and 4009 Beltway Park South.

