City of Abilene welcomes Julee Hatton, Abilene’s first Library Director

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – The City of Abilene is excited to announce the hire of Julee Hatton, Abilene’s first Library Director.

Ms. Hatton joins the City’s executive management team from Lincoln, Nebraska, where she most recently served as Assistant Director of Lincoln City Libraries for nearly eight years. Ms. Hatton has over twenty years of experience in the library profession.

“I am thrilled to join the amazing team at Abilene Public Library and the City of Abilene! I look forward to working with library staff and patrons, and I’m eager to get involved in the Abilene community. I am also excited that a new public library will be an integral part of the Abilene Heritage Square project. Heritage Square will be a source of community pride for generations to come, and I am pleased to have the opportunity to be a part of this project. I hope to see you soon at the library!” said Hatton.

Ms. Hatton will be the first person to serve as a Library Director for the City of Abilene. Previously, Abilene’s library system had been a part of the City’s Community Services department, led by the City Librarian. As Library Director, Ms. Hatton will oversee all library operations and report directly to Deputy City Manager Mindy Patterson.

“Abilene’s library staff works tirelessly in serving the more than 500,000 people who visit our three library locations throughout the year, managing the 800,000+ items circulated, and facilitating the 2,100+ programs presented through the course of 2019 alone. We are excited to have Ms. Hatton as part of our team, continuing to build on the outstanding work of library staff, and further developing the programs and resources our libraries provide to the public,” said Abilene Deputy City Manager Mindy Patterson.

Prior to her work as Assistant Director of Lincoln City Libraries (LCL), Ms. Hatton spent more than six years within the LCL system, and approximately ten years working within the University of Nebraska library system. Ms. Hatton will begin work with the City of Abilene Monday, June 22nd.