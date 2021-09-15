City of Anson left without ambulance services

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Earlier this week, the City of Anson announced that they would be without an ambulance service after the previous one left abruptly.

City Manager Sonny Campbell said that the Permian Basin Ambulance Inc. breached their current contract with the city over finances.

That left the city without immediate help when a resident would call 911.

Brittany Cox is a former EMT with Permian Basin and was left without a job in the blink of an eye.

She said that since the abrupt exit, her and her business partner, Ashton McDonald, are working toward opening their own ambulance company for the city.

“It’s not fair to the people who pay taxes, to the people who are here for us and the people who have been in this community for so long,” McDonald said. “It’s not fair for them to call 911 and someone may not come.”

They have received generous donations, including an ambulance, from surrounding services, but are still in need of assistance.

Cox said that the true cost of not having an ambulance service in Anson boils down to one thing.

“How would you price your loved ones?” Cox said.

They are selling t-shirts to help raise funding to finish out the licensing process, which you can find here.

Meanwhile, Campbell said that the city is partnering with Abilene, Hamlin and Stamford to have assistance ready if they are called upon.

We tried reaching Permian Basin, but have yet to receive a response.