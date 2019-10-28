City of Baird placing sound cannon at the Wastewater Lagoons

BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Baird is placing a sound cannon at the Wastewater Lagoons.

According to the City of Baird, the sound cannon is now required by the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality to remove ducks that have made a home on the pond.

“We did have some issues over the weekend about the length of time between each blast, that has been corrected this morning,” said the City of Baird. “These cannons are set on timers and should only go off between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm.”

