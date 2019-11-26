City of Brownwood announces new fire chief

BROWNWOOD, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Eric Hicks has been appointed as the new City of Brownwood Fire Chief/EMC.

According to the City of Brownwood Hicks’ public safety experience spans more than 30 years. Hicks will begin as the Brownwood Fire Chief/EMC on January 2.

As Fire Chief, he was responsible for fire suppression, rescue, emergency medical services, fire prevention, public education, and specialized operations for a 60-member department.

Hicks holds an Associate Degree in Fire Science and is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program. He received a Paramedic license in 1989 and holds numerous other Fire Service Certifications.

Hicks built excellent partnerships in DeKalb with the city, school district, university and Chamber of Commerce. He is described by his colleagues as having an excellent work ethic and humility.

City Manager Emily Crawford recommended Eric Hicks to the City Council and remarked, “Chief Hicks is a service-minded leader who has experience in every level of municipal firefighting and emergency response. I look forward to Eric and Kathy joining our community.”