BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Tuesday, the City of Brownwood took their first solid step to converting the old Radford grocery building into a multimillion dollar attraction: the Brownwood Event Center.

“This is really the culmination of probably about 30 years worth of work for the city,” says Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes.

The center will be comprised of the outdoor Ice House Stage and Reunion Lawn, capable of hosting up to 7,500-person concerts.

The indoor convention and meeting spaces that will be housed inside the old Radford, known locally as the Timmons building.

Mayor Haynes says this center will satisfy a need not yet met by their current infrastructure.

“You know the coliseum’s great, but it’s built more like a sports arena,” Haynes says. “What this adds is a smaller space that is more conducive for banquets, for weddings, for conferences.”

It’s a vision that Brownwood local and president of Waldrop Construction Sam Waldrop says he’s excited to execute.

“I think we’ve got a great start on the project, we’ve got some great architects involved with a fantastic set of plans, we’re just ready to get going,” Waldrop says.

Building as it was originally used

The project could take anywhere from 15 to 18 months start to finish. According to city staff, out-of-town events are already looking to book space in the center once it’s complete.

“I just want our community to look at this facility and be proud they live in Brownwood, Texas,” says Haynes.

Haynes added that he’s proud to be able to repurpose a building with such historical connection to the city.

“It’s been many things over the years, but to be able to repurpose a building I think is exceptionally meaningful,” Haynes says.