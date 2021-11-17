City of Brownwood implementing curfew for kids ages 16 and under

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new juvenile curfew ordinance is being implemented in the city of Brownwood, for kids 16 and under. Brownwood law enforcement believes this ordinance will help prevent late-night crimes and vandalism from teens.

“They say nothing good happens after midnight, and I mean I truly believe that,” said Brownwood Ward 5 councilman, Walker Willey.

The curfew starts at 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Willey presented the idea of a juvenile curfew to the city after he says he was approached by multiple police officers in the community.

“It came back up again from another officer, so I decided to meet with the mayor and meet with Chief Kading and get their takes on it,” said Willey.

Willey, with two teenagers of his own, believes having a curfew will not only give parents peace of mind on the whereabouts of their children, it also gives officers the responsibility of making sure the children are indeed safe.

“The ability to stop them and temporarily detain them. Find out are you under the age of 16, where do you live, do your parents know where you are? Just to get enough information to get them on the phone or give the kid a ride home,” said Willey.

Brownwood Chief of Police Ed Kading says this is not about catching juveniles committing a crime, but preventing that crime.

“And protecting them, getting them off the streets, getting them to a safe place. If they’re not in a safe place to begin with, maybe we can help them get to a safe place,” said Chief Kading.

The ordinance does provide exceptions, including juveniles traveling with a parent or guardian or going to and from work.

“It is a very close-knit community and I just want to keep everybody safe, and this is just another tool to do that,” said Chief Kading.