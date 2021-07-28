City of Brownwood set to expand with new, state-of-the-art multipurpose event center

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Brownwood is expanding and working on plans to make the community better, starting with appointing a new chamber president and building a multipurpose event center.

The new Chamber of Commerce Director Nathan Smith has only been in office for a little longer than a week, but says he’s very excited about the job’s endless possibilities.

“My natural desire to want to serve, too, kind of folded into that, so that’s really what made this job a really good fit,” says Smith.

But with endless possibilities, come challenges.

“Lots of businesses have suffered through this COVID season, especially our restaurants, hotels, and entertainment, service-oriented businesses have really suffered,” Smith says.

Now he’s shooting for the goal of returning to normalcy.

“We’re doing all we can to help not just that sector of the industry, but all members that we have,” says Smith.

Despite the challenges, city leaders have still made it possible to excel.

“Downtown Brownwood has suffered over the years since Camp Bowie left, you know 60 or 70 years ago. We have this great asset and it’s finally started to be utilized,” Mayor Stephan Haynes says.

That includes a new multipurpose event center in Downtown Brownwood.

“There has not been a project like this since probably the colosseum was built in the early ’60s,” said Mayor Haynes.

Final construction plans for phase one of Brownwood’s new multipurpose event center are nearing completion.

“Since that time, we’ve been saving, putting funds away to be able to do this project and we’re hoping we’ll be able to do it without incurring any debt,” said Mayor Haynes.

The center will include a conference hall and an outdoor stage for concerts and gatherings.

Smith says he’s looking toward the future growth of Brownwood.

“It’s so exciting to see the potential of even more great new businesses coming in. We’re very excited to see what 2021 and 2022 has in store as far as the growth here in this area,” he says.

City leaders say they will request bids for the project later this summer. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall.

For an overview of the entire project, including multiple specs, click here.