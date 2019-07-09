City of Brownwood swears in new Chief of Police

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – There’s a new chief in town. The City of Brownwood swore in its new Police Chief Ed Kading on Monday.

Chief Kading comes from San Angelo, where he served their police department for more than 25 years.

Swearing in to serve and protect, Ed Kading officially takes his place as Brownwood Chief of Police. The city selected him based on his depth of experience.

“He has a great internal knowledge of the operations of the department through internal affairs as well as special operations such as the SWAT team and the narcotics division. We also really appreciated his experience with the academy and training new officers,” Brownwood City Manager Emily Crawford said.

Kading served more than 25 years with the San Angelo Police Department but always had a goal to be chief one day. Now in Brownwood, that goal is finally reached.

“I’m ready to get to the business of learning what’s going on around here, get to know all of my people and get to work,” Chief Kading said.

While he is just breaking in his new uniform, he’s ready to show what community policing is all about.

“I want to make sure we’re being effective. I want to make sure we’re being efficient with our resources, money, but the main thing I want to do is I want to develop every one of the officers here to better their career,” Chief Kading said. “I just really want to develop a family type atmosphere here and be one with the community.”

Chief Kading was chosen out of 22 applicants.