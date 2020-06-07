City of Brownwood warning of COVID-19 exposure at local business

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Brownwood is now warning residents and visitors of possible exposure to COVID-19 at a local business.
According to officials, a person who tested positive for coronavirus was at Waylon and Ray’s on Friday, June 5.
The person who tested positive is not from Brown County and was not tested in the county.
“The person self-reported to the owner of Waylon and Ray’s that he received a positive test result on Saturday,” a news release read. “He wanted to make the owner aware of the possible exposure to the business and patrons. The Health Department has verified the test result, and recommends that if you were at Waylon and Ray’s on Friday, June 5, that you self-isolate for 14 days and monitor yourself for symptoms including fever, coughing, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and smell. If you experience these symptoms, call your healthcare provider and let them know you may have been exposed to COVID-19.”
Waylon and Ray’s is closing temporarily for disinfecting.
From the City of Brownwood:
Brown County Health Department has set up two hotline numbers for questions about COVID-19. The numbers are 325.642.2635 or 325.430.5933. Calls are taken from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. A health department employee will answer questions and may perform a health screening over the phone. Should you need a higher level of care, they will direct you. The purpose of phone screenings is to reduce the congestion in our medical facilities and allow social distancing. Please be patient if you are not directly connected, we will answer calls in the order they are received. If you are planning on going to a physician, please call before arrival.
The City of Brownwood, Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, Brownwood Regional Medical Center, Texas Department of State and Health Services, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are closely working together to provide the community with the best health practices.
The City of Brownwood has set up www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health as an online portal with up to date information