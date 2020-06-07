City of Brownwood warning of COVID-19 exposure at local business

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Brownwood is now warning residents and visitors of possible exposure to COVID-19 at a local business.

According to officials, a person who tested positive for coronavirus was at Waylon and Ray’s on Friday, June 5.

The person who tested positive is not from Brown County and was not tested in the county.

“The person self-reported to the owner of Waylon and Ray’s that he received a positive test result on Saturday,” a news release read. “He wanted to make the owner aware of the possible exposure to the business and patrons. The Health Department has verified the test result, and recommends that if you were at Waylon and Ray’s on Friday, June 5, that you self-isolate for 14 days and monitor yourself for symptoms including fever, coughing, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and smell. If you experience these symptoms, call your healthcare provider and let them know you may have been exposed to COVID-19.”

Waylon and Ray’s is closing temporarily for disinfecting.