CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Clyde is set to host its first ever Oktoberfest next weekend! This German-based festival will have food, entertainment, games, vendors, bouncy festival and more.

With more than two dozen vendors next weekend, there will be no lack in choice-of-food, such as sweet apple strudels and brats with sauerkraut, and many places to buy merchandise. For the children, there will be a bouncy festival at the “Kinderberieich Kid Zone.”

Local performers are schedule throughout both days on the following schedule:

October 15

Evelyn Billington: 10:45 a.m., 3:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Tanzenfest Volkstanzkreis folk dancers: 12:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Valina Polka and Das ist Lustig: 12:45 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 9:00 p.m

October 16

Evelyn Billington: 12:00 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tanzenfest Volkstanzkreis folk dancers: 1:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Valina Polka and Das ist Lustig: 2:00 and 5:15 P.M.

Gates open at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, starting the festival off with the official tapping of the bier keg with city officials. The festival will close at 8:00 p.m. and will be open on Sunday, October 16 from noon to 6:00 in the evening.

Oktoberfest will take place at 222 Oak Street in Clyde and admission and parking are free. Visit Clyde’s website for more information.