City of Coleman not expecting power to be restored until late Friday

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Some Coleman residents are upset after the city told them they don’t expect power to be restored until late Friday.

In a Facebook post just before 9:30 Tuesday night, the City of Coleman says AEP was ready to “flip the switch,” but they were then told that ERCOT would not allow them to restore power.

The post states that they’ve contacted officials at the state and federal levels, only to have one group blame AEP and another group blame ERCOT.

The city reported around 1:30 p.m. that power was being restored in the north and west portions of Coleman, but were informed later in the day that they might have to go without until Friday.

In the latest post, the city says “at this point we do not anticipate any power restoration to the city until late Friday.”

We reached out to ERCOT, who did not immediately respond.