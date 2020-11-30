City of Coleman offering cash reward for info on multiple arson fires

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Coleman is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides evidence leading to the arrest and conviction of any person responsible for setting multiple structure fires in the city.

According to the Coleman Fire Department, City officials are asking the public for help identifying the people responsible for multiple structure fires in the city. A $1,000 reward to anyone who provides evidence leading to an arrest or conviction.

On Tuesday the 24th, The Coleman Fire Department (CFD) says units responded to a house fire in the 1600 block of Clow Street. “Several” dogs died as a result of the fire. Additionally, a fire was reported that morning at the 800 block of South Neches, where two buildings were on fire, one of which was a total loss.

“The structure fires in our community in the last few months are placing Citizens and property in danger,” said City Manager Diana Lopez.

“Our Fire and Police Departments and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the fires and asking for tip from the public. Ordinance Number 851 adopted by the Council in September of 1984 provides the payment of an arson reward We are hoping a reward might spur some leads.”

Anyone with information about the fires should call the Law Enforcement Center at 321-625-3506 or the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 1-877-434-7345