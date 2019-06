EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Early has issued a boil water notice.

According to a social media post by the City of Early, a break in one of the main water lines has caused them to issue the boil water notice.

Citizens are asked to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before consuming, or to use bottled water.

Public water system officials will alert the public when the water is safe for consumption.