City of Eastland declares disaster, says those who traveled to level 3 countries must quarantine

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Eastland has declared a local disaster, mandating that certain individuals self-quarantine for 14 days.

Issued early Wednesday afternoon, Eastland city officials say “any individual adult or child having traveled and visited any level 3 country as established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), or traveled via a cruise ship, within the ten (10) days prior to this declaration and returning to Eastland, Texas, must be quarantined at home for 14 days.”

The mandate is in effect immediately as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Additionally, the following city facilities are being closed temporarily: