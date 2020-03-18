City of Eastland declares disaster, says those who traveled to level 3 countries must quarantine

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Eastland has declared a local disaster, mandating that certain individuals self-quarantine for 14 days.
Issued early Wednesday afternoon, Eastland city officials say “any individual adult or child having traveled and visited any level 3 country as established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), or traveled via a cruise ship, within the ten (10) days prior to this declaration and returning to Eastland, Texas, must be quarantined at home for 14 days.”
The mandate is in effect immediately as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Additionally, the following city facilities are being closed temporarily:
- City Park – closed for any social gatherings until April 1
- Airport – terminal closed to the public until April 1 No group meetings will be held or scheduled, but flight operations will continue as usual
- City Hall – front doors will be locked until April 1. A sign will be posted and public will be admitted by appointment only. Staff will monitor telephones during business hours, and non-city hall assigned employees will be able to make appointments with all city hall offices by phone or email
- Senior Citizens Center – closed to the public until April 1. A sign will be posted and the public will be admitted by appointment only. Staff will monitor telephones during business hours.
