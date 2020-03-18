1  of  47
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Elmcrest Baptist Church Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University JETS Early Head Start Jim Ned CISD Kenley School Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD Southern Hills Church of Christ St. John's Episcopal St. John's Lutheran Church - Winters Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

City of Eastland declares disaster, says those who traveled to level 3 countries must quarantine

News

City also announces facility closings

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Eastland

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Eastland has declared a local disaster, mandating that certain individuals self-quarantine for 14 days.

Issued early Wednesday afternoon, Eastland city officials say “any individual adult or child having traveled and visited any level 3 country as established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), or traveled via a cruise ship, within the ten (10) days prior to this declaration and returning to Eastland, Texas, must be quarantined at home for 14 days.”

The mandate is in effect immediately as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Additionally, the following city facilities are being closed temporarily:

  • City Park – closed for any social gatherings until April 1
  • Airport – terminal closed to the public until April 1 No group meetings will be held or scheduled, but flight operations will continue as usual
  • City Hall – front doors will be locked until April 1. A sign will be posted and public will be admitted by appointment only. Staff will monitor telephones during business hours, and non-city hall assigned employees will be able to make appointments with all city hall offices by phone or email
  • Senior Citizens Center – closed to the public until April 1. A sign will be posted and the public will be admitted by appointment only. Staff will monitor telephones during business hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News