City of Eastland enters Stage 4 water restrictions, reduces supply by 40% (Aug. 08, 2022)

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Eastland moved into Stage 4 of its drought contingency plan Monday, due to a mechanical issue with the city’s water supply.

According to the City of Eastland, Stage 4 entails the following restrictions:

NO outdoor watering of any kind, including; Grass/ lawns Vehicles Sidewalks Driveways Buildings

NO filling swimming pool

Stage 4 also includes a 40% reduction of overall water usage until the City can reestablish its water intake needs.

The City said it is working with the Eastland County Water Supply District, the City of Ranger and other agencies to repair the mechanical issues with its water supply.