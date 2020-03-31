City of Eastland extends emergency declaration until May 18 due to COVID-19

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Eastland has extended its emergency declaration until May 18 due to coronavirus.

The decision was made at a City of Eastland Commission meeting on Tuesday.

The initial declaration was set to expire Wednesday, April 1, but has now been extended until May 18.

In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, city officials say the declaration was extended due to ”recent actions by the State of Texas and the Federal Government in acknowledging the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the United States, Texas and the world.”

