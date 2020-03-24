City of Eastland sets up drop-off point for hygiene supplies in response to COVID-19 confirmed cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In response to the two COVID-19 cases confirmed, the City of Eastland has set up a drop-off point for people to donate hygiene supplies.

According to the City of Eastland, this is a response to a request from County Health Officials.

“People can donate hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, latex gloves and other much needed hygiene supplies,” said the City of Eastland in a press release. “The drop off point will be at the Eastland Fire Department at 414 S Seaman St. Anyone wishing to donate items may leave them in the bin at the front door to the Fire Department. No personal contact will be allowed.”

For questions on these or other City matters please contact Eastland City Hall Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. excluding holidays at 254-629-8321.