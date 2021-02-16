City of Eastland sets up emergency non-potable water station

EASTLAND, Texas (Press Release) – The City of Eastland has established a NON-POTABLE water filling station for residents until such time power is restored to the main pump station. Citizens may take their own containers to the Eastland Fire Department at 414 S. Seaman St. to be filled. No large water tanks will be filled.

Citizens should enter off S. Seaman St. and stop at the walk thru door on the South Side of the Fire Department closest to the Eastland Police Department. Once containers are filled vehicles will exit to the right going around behind the police department.

This water is for flushing toilets only and is not for consumption.

For questions on these or other City matters contact Eastland City Hall, 113 E Commerce St. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. excluding holidays. Or you may call during business hours at 254-629-8321.

LATETS POSTS: