SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Sweetwater has received a 43rd consecutive honor from the Government Finance Officer Association (GFOA).

The City was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the GFOA of the United States and Canada, according to a press release from the city.

The GFOA said this award is “the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.”

The Financial report that ended on September 30, 2021, was judged by a panel. They concluded that the report clearly communicated the city’s financial story. The panel said this report also motivated potential users to read the report.