City of Tye first responders honor veterans with meals, hand-quilted blankets

TYE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Veterans in Tye were honored and recognized one by one with lunch and a hand-quilted blanket Wednesday by the City of Tye Fire Department and Police.

It was a little different than last year, says Chief of Police for City of Tye, Jay Strong.

“Usually we do a Veterans Day breakfast that’s a buffet style,” he said.

But due to the pandemic, he said they had to do something else, because skipping wasn’t an option.

“We would do a parade. We would go to each and every veteran’s house in the City of Tye,” he said.

Veterans would meet them out front showing emotion that normally wouldn’t be seen.

“You know there’s an old saying, ‘Freedom comes with a price the protected should never know.’ So, when the protected say thank you, that gets to everything that you feel and believe. You fight for the freedoms of this country, so when somebody thanks you, it gets you right where your feel goods are,” he said.