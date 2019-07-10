CityLink expanding on call service

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – New changes are coming soon to the CityLink bus system.

Currently CityLink has an on-call system where you can call two hours in advance for a ride. Right now it only serves the south side of town near Abilene Regional Medical Center, but staff say they are working on expanding it near Cisco College, TSTC and the Taylor County Expo Center.

“We have seen some really good ridership and it’s been increasing every month, but with this expanded zone I think we will see double the ridership if not triple the ridership,” says Bobby Sharpe, City Link General Manager.

The new changes will take place on July 15.