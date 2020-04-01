CityLink fixed routes limited to 10 passengers to maintain social distancing

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – In connection with the City of Abilene’s City Council Resolution passed on 3/30/20 ordering a Limited Shelter in Place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, CityLink Transit is announcing a 10 passenger per bus limit on its most popular fixed routes effective April 1, 2020. This precautionary measure is being implemented to protect the public and CityLink employees by limiting the possible exposure and spread of the Coronavirus within the Abilene community.

The fixed routes that will be affected are the 6, 7, 8, 12 and 28 which are the bus routes that have the highest ridership concentration. Once the maximum passenger count has been reached on a bus, CityLink will be operating additional smaller buses on these routes for passengers who are not able to board due to reaching the 10 passenger capacity.

For additional information relating to CityLink and COVID-19, please visit the website at https://abilenetx.gov/CityLink