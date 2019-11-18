Clack students get hands-on lesson in grocery shopping

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Some Abilene students got a hands-on lesson in grocery shopping Monday.

According to a social media post by the Abilene Education Foundation, Clack Middle School teacher Amy Petrencik won a STAR grant to help show her students how to shop at a real grocery store.

The students went to H-E-B, where they learned about reading numbers on signs in order to find the correct aisles, why you should always check your eggs before buying them, and not to pile other items on top.

Later, the students will prepare a Thanksgiving meal for some of their peers at school.