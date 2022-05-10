Customers can choose from five restored, classic cars to rent and drive

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — If you’ve ever wanted to know what it was like to drive your dad or granddad’s classic auto, a new area business is offering that experience, with a “trip into the past.”

Clayton Klaver, a lover of classic cars and owner of Clay’s Classics, has a collection of vehicles from the 1950’s and 1960’s.

Each one is considered to be in mint condition and available to the public for rent.

Currently, Klaver’s old-time car collection includes five vehicles, with more to added soon:

1959 Ford F-100

1964-1/2 Ford Mustang

1964 Buick Skylark

1964 Ford Galaxie 500

1966 Ford Mustang

1966 Ford Mustang

Klaver, an Air Force veteran, purchased his very fist old-time vehicle in 2009: A 1959 Ford F-100 pick-up truck which took over ten years to rebuild.

After work on the truck was finished, Klaver decided to start a collection of the classics, with the idea of people in their 40’s, 50’s and 60’s reliving Route 66 in the most authentic way possible.

“I enjoy people enjoying my vehicles. If you have something that’s only material, its means nothing. So, I offer them all the time for folks to rent and enjoy, especially if it’s nice weather. That’s when I try to get them all out and just let people enjoy them for as long as they would like.”

Klaver said he would rather share his cars with the public, versus storing them in a garage to collect dust, or hauling them around to car shows.

“When I started this business, the whole idea was to have people from Europe come over and drive one of these bad boys, because classic cars are so expensive over there, so I wanted them to come here, enjoy them, visit Route 66 in the 64′ Ford Galaxie. It made their lives; it’s just a great experience and something that they never get to do.” said Klaver.

“There’s just nothing better than taking one of these cars out on the open road, where you have no distractions. It’s just you, the radio, the road and the car. It’s so simple,” Klaver continued.

So far, his clientele includes newlyweds, prom attendees, high school seniors (wanting a classic car in their senior portraits), couples looking for a unique “date night” and the older generation, who once owned and drove the type of cars that you’ll find in Klaver’s collection; during a time when those vehicles weren’t considered “classic.”

“CLAY’S CLASSICS”

The cost to rent one of Klaver’s Classics: Between $250 and $500 per day, depending on the vehicle you choose.

Klaver allows renters to travel up to 200 miles-per-day.

“Going over the limit of 200 daily miles will cost you an extra $0.75 per mile. But, most renters don’t go over the 200 mile limit,” Klaver stated.

The only time Klaver does not rent out his collection of classics, is during the winter months and when there’s inclement weather.

“There’s a limit to how much I’ll let my cars go (laughs).”

For more information on renting one of the classic cars, visit Clay’s Classics Facebook page, HERE.

You can also contact Klaver at (417) 208-7854, or by email, which you’ll find HERE.