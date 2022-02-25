ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The staff at Abilene’s Center for Contemporary Arts are on a mission to put creativity and expression into the hands of the public. In January they did just that, holding the first Adult Craft Night.

“I wanted to do something that was really fun and kind of kitschy, and made people kind of break out of their comfort zones to show people that an art gallery is not something that you, like, have to be dressed up or make a lot of money to come in to,” says Center Director of Education and Public Events Andreelynn Stephens.

Their second event was held Friday, where participants were taught to find the shapes that make up an image and sculpt them with polymer clay that they then shaped into self or family portraits.

“It’s been a positive reaction, people are excited that there’s something new to do in Abilene,” Stephens says.

It’s people like Donte and Fabiola Terrelonge, who say, “Events like this show that you don’t have to go out of town every single weekend to find something cool to do, and this is our first date night since having our newborn.”

Participants are also provided three alcoholic drinks as they craft. The next event will be held March 25 at the Center for Contemporary Arts.

More information can be found on the Center Website.