ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Cooper Cougars return to Shotwell Stadium on Friday, and they are coming off an important victory over the Palo Duro Dons.

Cooper played one of their best games of the season.

Head coach Aaron Roan said his team played “clean football” in the win.

So, what is “clean football,” and how important is it to winning games?

Jeramiah Appel said, “It’s pretty important. Try not to have flags, fouls, play how we are supposed to be playing, get a win.”

Eric Tonche said, “It’s important because it’s my last season. I’m just trying to get more games added to my senior year. Going forward, we want to be consistent and want to win, be a team, and executing for each other.”

Appel added, “I think we put in a good week. We still have things to work on and a new game plan. We are ready to go out Friday night and go play.”

The Cougars that chance on Friday night at Shotwell Stadium against Plainview.

Both teams are 1-1 in district. It kicks at 7 p.m.