Cleaning up headquarters house of “Let Us Breath” in celebration of Nexstar Media Founder’s Day of Caring

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — June 17th marks 25 years of Nexstar Media’s Founder’s Day of Caring and a day for us to give back to the community.

“The best thing we can do is give back to our communities as a thank you for how they help to make our company and build our companies,” says Founder, Perry Sook.

Acting on Sook’s words, the Abilene stations of Nexstar came together for an all-day project of community service.

Our Founder’s Day of Caring project consisted of helping beautify the yard of the new headquarters house for local nonprofit organization “Let Us Breathe.”

“This the best house on the block, thanks to y’all. It’s amazing you guys chose us.”

Shawnte Fleming, President of Let Us Breathe, says she feels as if she’s been on a roller-coaster of emotions after losing her father earlier this week.

“I’m just overwhelmed. It’s just amazing, such a humbling experience and I’m just so grateful for all the work we’ve done, the time we’ve spent,” says Fleming.

Our stations’ Vice President and General Manager, Albert Gutierrez, says he’s excited to be able to add vision to what we do every day.

“We live here, we work here, and we do everything with the community in mind. Everything that we do is to improve our viewing area, our community and so we’re very excited to be a part of something like this,” says Gutierrez.

And Perry believes, “it’s good for the company to get out in the community, in fact, we have to do that if we’re going to be successful.”

Walking into the new and cleaned back yard, Fleming had no more tears to shed.