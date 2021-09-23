CLEAR Alert issued for missing Clyde man believed to be ‘in imminent danger’

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a Clyde man who is missing and believed to be in imminent danger.

According to a social media post from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 36-year-old Matthew Stearns was last seen in the 700 block of Elm Street in Clyde at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Stearns was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a black t-shirt with print.

He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 245 pounds with brown eyes.

A potentially-involved vehicle is described as a 2019 gray GMC Canyon with Texas license plate NCP-7304.

Anyone with information on Stearns’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 854-1444.

ACTIVE MISSING ADULT ALERT for Matthew Stearns from Clyde, TX, on 09/23/2021, Texas plate NCP7304 pic.twitter.com/dLgmUR4dVC — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) September 23, 2021

A Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue, or CLEAR Alert, is an alert program for adults between the ages of 18 and 64 who are believed to have disappeared involuntarily or be in imminent danger.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety website, the following criteria must be met before a CLEAR Alert can be issued:

Is the individual who is missing 18 to 64 years of age?

Has a preliminary investigation verified the adult is in imminent danger of bodily injury or death, or is the disappearance involuntary such as an abduction or kidnapping?

Is the clear alert request within 72 hours of the individual’s disappearance?

Is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public to help locate the individual, a suspect, or the vehicle used in the incident?

The CLEAR acronym also honors past victims whose cases led to the passing of the legislation in 2019, the DPS website states.

Those victims are Cayley Mandadi, D’Lisa Kelley, Erin Castro, Ashanti Billie, and the Rest.

Other alert programs include AMBER Alerts for missing children, SILVER Alerts for missing people who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or are 65 or older, and BLUE Alerts, which are designed to speed in the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously wound local, state, or federal law enforcement officers.