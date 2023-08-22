Corinne T. Smith Animal Center: Pets who have been available for adoption during the August 2023 Clear the Shelters campaign

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 2023 “Clear the Shelter” campaign is continuing at the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center in Brownwood! Since August 1, nearly 100 pets were adopted out to loving homes, but the animal center still needs to find families for more than 200 cats and dogs.

The Corinne T. Smith Animal Center has decided to stay open for five more week days and one last Saturday, which will be a blowout bash in efforts to adopt out the 200 pets.

During the month of August, you can adopt a cat or dog for FREE. This includes spaying and neutering, vaccinations, and getting your new furry friend microchipped — something that would not be possible without generous sponsors.

Saturday, August 26, the shelter’s big bash will include hot dogs and sausage wraps available for donations, contests with prize drawings, goodie bags for all adoptions, Pop’s Ice Cream Truck, and much more.

This event will take place between 1:00 and 5:30 p.m. at the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center located at 3016 Milam Drive in Brownwood. Help clear the shelters!