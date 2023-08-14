ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s that time, Abilene. It’s time to Clear the Shelters! Throughout the month of August, several local animal services are offering lower adoption prices in attempts to adopt out all of their furry residents to good, loving homes.

Clear the Shelters partners include…

Taylor Jones Humane Society

Taylor Jones Humane Society: Hal, 8 weeks Taylor Jones Humane Society: Vivian, 8 weeks Taylor Jones Humane Society: Hollie, 1.5 year Taylor Jones Humane Society: Beans is blind Taylor Jones Humane Society: Texas, 2 years Taylor Jones Humane Society: Blackhawk, 1 year

The Taylor Jones Humane Society is having weekly specials throughout the month, and is even opening its doors some Saturdays. According to its website, there are 37 cats available for adoption and 18 dogs.

Taylor Jones Humane Society is located at 2301 North 3rd Street in Abilene.

All Kind Animal Initiative

All Kind Animal Initiative: Stanfield, 4 months All Kind Animal Initiative: Dusty, 8 years All Kind Animal Initiative: Ruby, 3 years All Kind Animal Initiative: Lolly, 2 years All Kind Animal Initiative: Ripley, 4 months All Kind Animal Initiative: Rider, 3 months

All Kind Animal Initiative, is offering half priced adoption fees this month. For dogs who’ve been at the shelter for a month or longer, adoption fees will be waived altogether.

If you cannot adopt a pet yourself, the initiative is taking donations, which Hill’s Pet Nutrition has promised to match.

According to All Kind Animal Initiative’s website, there are 92 cats available to adopt, and 160 dogs. 15 of those dogs are on All Kind’s urgent list.

All Kind Animal Initiative is located at 925 South 25th Street in Abilene.

Brown County Humane Society

The Brown County Humane Society is offering FREE adoptions throughout August. It is located at 3016 Milam Drive in Brownwood.