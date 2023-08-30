SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Newman Park in Sweetwater will be unavailable for quite some time, making way for exciting changes. The City is beginning work to install an all new all-abilities playground.

The City of Sweetwater will be turning Newman Park into an all-abilities playground complete with updated, swings, slides, and more. Take a look at these renderings, courtesy of the City of Sweetwater:

City of Sweetwater: Newman Park (2008)

In 2022, an anonymous donation along with funding from the Sweetwater Economic Development and the Nolan County Foundation, made this new playground possible. The donor reportedly asked the City to, “split the funds between the Sweetwater Police Department, Fire Department, Animal Services, and new playground equipment.” This created a project fund of $249,000.

Newman Park will be unavailable starting Wednesday, clearing the way for the new equipment. Installation is set to begin Thursday, September 28. The City said it plans to move the current equipment to another park, which is to be decided at a later date.

An opening date for the new Newman Park has not yet been outlined. Other Big Country cities like Abilene, Clyde, and Brownwood have also made ways of all-inclusive playgrounds.