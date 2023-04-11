ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In one North Abilene neighborhood, several residents are counting their blessings, saying they’re lucky to even be alive. A housefire broke out early Tuesday morning, and through valiant efforts from neighbors, a life was saved.

At around 3:00 a.m., the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) said a crew was called out to the 2800 block of Pine Street where they arrived at a home “heavily involved in fire.”

Freddie Scott has been living next-door to Albert for four years. He told KTAB/KRBC he woke to the chaotic sounds of his neighbor’s house on fire as another neighbor tried getting his help.

“The fire was really hot, and I ran past one area, and it was so hot I had to turn around and run back out,” Scott recalled.

Realizing there was someone in the home full engulfed in flames, Scott said it only took the time of a heartbeat for him to run inside to get his neighbor out.

“I knew he was in there. He’s 83 years old, I knew he wasn’t going to be able to get himself out, you know, and he didn’t even know his house was on fire when I woke him up,” explained Scott.

Still in shock about the fire, Scott said they almost didn’t make it out. With so much smoke within the walls, there was low visibility. Having a difficult time seeing a way out, they were eventually able to rush through a point of exit.

“It was completely black, I didn’t know which way to go, you know,” Scott described. “When I fell out of the kitchen door to the patio, and then I caught my breath a little bit, I drug him all the way out of the house, but it didn’t hurt him too bad. It bruised him up a little bit, but we made it.”

Resident Albert told KTAB/KEBC he was thankful for the kindness of his neighbors. He said Scott saved his life. Although, Scott won’t consider himself a hero.

“Afterwards, I thought about it, and I’m surprised we both lived. You know, closest I’ve ever been to death without dying,” marveled Scott.

Just as Albert’s neighbors helped him through the smoke and flames, they have also been helping him with any resources he may need in the aftermath. The American Red Cross is also assisting.

In a press release, AFD said its crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the other homes in the neighborhood but couldn’t salvage Albert’s home. The house is considered to be a total loss, with damages estimated to be around $50,000.

AFD’s investigators discovered the cause of this housefire to be accidental in nature after a cigarette had been left on a nightstand.