Closing September on a warm note

Our temperature rollercoaster ride continues with today being on the upside as soaring temperatures with above average warmth expected for the next couple of days. For your Wednesday we will see lots of sunny skies and an afternoon high feeling like early summer at about 90 degrees. The winds will be light at about 5 mph from the west southwest. For this evening we will see clear skies and an overnight low down to about 57 degrees. The winds will continue to be light out of the south southwest at around 5 mph.