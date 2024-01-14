BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Most city and county offices and service centers will be closed on Monday, January 15th, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Check below for a list of what will be closed.
Closures:
- Breckenridge City offices
- Brownwood City Hall and other non-emergency city facilities
- Callahan County offices
- Coleman City offices
- Hawley City Hall
- Rising Star City Hall
- Snyder City Hall
City of Abilene Closures:
- City Hall
- Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District & Mercy Clinic
- Parks & Recreation Administration
- Abilene Regional Airport Administration
- Recreation Centers
- Senior Services
- Police & Fire Administration
- Solid Waste & Recycling Administration
- Environmental Recycling, Brush Center, & Convenience Center
- Municipal Court
- Main, Mockingbird, and South Branch Libraries
Editor’s note: If you know about any other closures, click here to email the details