BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Most city and county offices and service centers will be closed on Monday, January 15th, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Check below for a list of what will be closed.

Closures:

City of Abilene Closures:

  • City Hall
  • Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District & Mercy Clinic
  • Parks & Recreation Administration
  • Abilene Regional Airport Administration
  • Recreation Centers
  • Senior Services
  • Police & Fire Administration
  • Solid Waste & Recycling Administration
  • Environmental Recycling, Brush Center, & Convenience Center
  • Municipal Court
  • Main, Mockingbird, and South Branch Libraries

