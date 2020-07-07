Clyde CISD releases plans for 2020-21 school year, including remote learning option

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Clyde CISD has released plans for the 2020-21 school year, including remote learning option.

In a letter released Tuesday morning, Clyde CISD said

The administration said

"There are many details that we continue to work through. The situation at this time is very fluid and guidance from TEA has been limited and ever-changing," said the Clyde CISD.

The full letter reads as follows:

Dear Clyde CISD Families,

I hope this message finds you enjoying your summer break and staying healthy. I understand that you are all anxiously waiting for answers on what the 2020-2021 school year will look like as we approach the middle of summer vacation. Clyde CISD has been working through many scenarios and staying in constant communication with the Texas Education Agency on what this upcoming school year will look like as we approach August.

At this time (as of July 7, 2020), we are planning the following:

Clyde CISD will start school on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Clyde CISD will provide families with two options for instruction to choose from for the 20-21 school year:

Traditional, in-person instruction on campus with safety precautions

Remote learning at home which will require significantly more from the school and student compared to at-home learning this past spring including, but not limited to: The district grading policy will be followed and numerical grades taken Grades will factor into class rank and grade point average for students in courses for high school credit Time spent on work and assignments will require at least 4 hours daily Assignments may be due daily for each subject, and participation may be required at specific times for live instruction Eligibility rules will apply for participation in UIL events Participation in UIL events may be linked to an in-person learning model Daily attendance will be required for remote learning



There are many details that we continue to work through. The situation at this time is very fluid and guidance from TEA has been limited and ever-changing. We are still waiting on guidance for in-person instruction and hope to have that information from TEA very soon.

To say we live in uncertain times is an understatement. Please know that Clyde CISD is working hard to prepare for a safe and solid learning experience for the upcoming school year. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we navigate through a very complicated situation. We are committed to provide the best learning experience possible for your child during this upcoming school year.

Sincerely,

Kenny Berry

Superintendent

Clyde CISD