Clyde family loses all in Monday morning fire

CLYDE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Though Gina Martin, Her boyfriend Bradley, and her 18 year old daughter sustained no injuries from the 9 AM fire that claimed their home on the 600 block of Cardinal lane. Just why that fire began continues to haunt them.

Front exterior of the home

“I’m still shocked mainly upset. I’m so upset I’m just. mainly yeah” Says resident Gina Martin.

Martin and her boyfriend were at work when the fire began. The only one home was a family friend who had been staying with them for a short time. Martin says the fire department was called by a next door neighbor, not their friend. They haven’t heard from him since.

“Could have been that he decided he was going to smoke in there but you know I cant be for sure. and I don’t want to suggest that.” Martin said.

It was another friend who had driven by to see the damage that called Martin to tell them about the fire.

Gina Martin and her daughter walk through the remains for the first time.

“I thought he was joking but our neighbor mack over on this side called him to get a hold of me because it wasn’t a joke.” Says Martin.

Both she and there boyfriend were unable to leave their jobs at the time. Instead working anxiously until they could get off and go home nearly seven hours later.

“I couldn’t believe it. Still i guess somewhere in my mind thought that it was just going to be okay” Said Martin.

Though the home they were living in was a rental. The property inside was anything but temporary. Martin reflecting on the pictures of her late mother, her grandmothers crystal goblets. And her grand daughters stuffed animals. Now gone forever.

Martins Granddaughters stuffed unicorn lies burnt and wet among the ashes.

“I ain’t worried about clothes or anything like that but as far as like pictures…She (her daughter) had some of her daughters stuffed animals which, she does not live with us at the moment. but we lost a lot of her daughters stuff.” Martin Said.

Most of the house was declared a total loss. But they were able to find some clothes that remained in good condition. As well as the sonogram of her daughters child. Which was presumed to be gone for good.

The incident is still under investigation by Clyde authorities.