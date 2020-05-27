Clyde HS yearbook editors work to keep traditions alive through pandemic

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Even though the halls are empty, a group of students at Clyde High School is still hard at work, hoping to keep at least one of their year-end traditions alive.

That tradition is finishing the yearbook.

“It’s been a lot of tears, and then a lot of happy moments,” said Sr. Yearbook Editor Stokley Stevens.

The yearbook staff is facing a few more challenges this year that go beyond just page layouts.

“With school being closed for the spring, that’s really changed how we collect our information,” said the Clyde High School yearbook teacher, Christi Patton.

“It was a lot of, ‘Where are we going to get pictures and how are we going to know names?'” said Stevens.

Instead of just closing the chapter though, the team decided to just look through a different lens, asking the public to contribute their photos.

“I’ve had several parents like, ‘Hey, I know you’re in the yearbook, can we send this to you?'” said Stevens.

Even in the cases where there were no photos to capture, the team still found a way to tell their story, making sure at least everyone’s name was included.

“Someday they’re going to be adults who show their books to their kids,” said Patton. “I don’t want them to miss out on, ‘Look, I did softball, look, I played baseball, look, I was on the golf team and that was the year that we were going to go back to state.’ I don’t want them to miss telling those stories.”

Clyde High School gives out their yearbooks in the fall, so for them that will be at least one tradition that will remain the same.