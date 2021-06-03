Clyde man struck by electric current, submerged while boating at Clyde Lake

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Clyde man was shocked by an electric current and then submerged at Clyde Lake Wednesday night, according to police.

The man was identified as 18-year-old Trevor Cate. An update on Cate’s condition was not immediately available.

Police said a boat at the lake struck a power line going out over the water. According to preliminary reports, police said an individual was in the water pulling a sail boat back to shore that had become disabled while others were inside the boat.

The boat then struck a power lines which caused the line to contact the water, police said. The person in the water, Cate, was struck by the electric current and became submerged, police said.

Officials were able to cut power at the lake and officers responded to the scene.

Cate was pulled to the shore and EMS began recovery. Cate was transported to Hendrick Medical Center.

“Trevor is a 2021 graduate of Clyde High School, we ask that you keep Trevor and his family in your prayers and thoughts,” Clyde police said in a social media statement. “Clyde Lake is temporarily closed.”