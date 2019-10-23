Clyde man tased after police chase in Tye, accused of robbing a convenience store

TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Clyde man was arrested after he led the police on a chase early Tuesday morning.

Tyson Bradford, 45, was charged with robbery, evading and eluding arrest in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, attempting to disarm a peace officer and possession of controlled substance, according to the Tye Police Department.

At approximately 3:13 am an employee from YesWay convenience store reported a robbery to authorities.

When the police were responding to the call, they noticed the suspect was parked in a ditch along Spinks Road. When the deputies tried to contact the suspect in the vehicle, he fled north of Spinks Road, leading police on a chase.

“The suspect vehicle turned south onto Fulwiler Road then headed east driving the wrong way on the North Access road,” said the Tye Police Department. “The suspect then drove off the embankment and crossed the west lanes of I-20 hitting the center cable dividing east and west bound lanes of traffic.”

Bradford then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. He crossed the North Access Road and the barbed wire. He was later found hiding in a brush beside the field.

The suspect failed to comply with the authorities and tried to disarm an officer.

“Ultimately, tasers were deployed and the subject was taken into custody,” said the Tye Police.