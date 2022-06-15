CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Seven individuals were found inside a vehicle during a human smuggling traffic stop in Clyde.

Clyde police worked with the US Border Patrol to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was believed to be involved in a human smuggling operation.

A driver, who was from Honduras, was detained, as well as 7 people who were being smuggled form Mexico and Guatemala.

“This is the second time in the last week that we’ve been able to partner with Border Patrol in this type of operation,” the Clyde Police Department says.

No further information, including the identity of the driver and charges he is facing, has been released.