CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Clyde’s police chief has resigned after 16 years of service.

City officials confirmed they have accepted the resignation of Police Chief Robert Dalton.

Dalton has been Clyde’s Police Chief since September of 2007.

“The City and I thank Chief Dalton for his time and service to the City of Clyde and we wish him the best in his next steps,” City Manager Chris McGuire says.

Chad Boyett is now serving as interim chief as the search is underway for a permanent police chief.

No further information, including the reason behind Dalton’s resignation, has been released.